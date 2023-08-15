Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.40M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -27.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.51% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1950 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.61% year-to-date, but still up 12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 20.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.67 and a high of $3.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.84 percent over the past six months and at a 87.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 163,584.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $6.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,794.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 56.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.24%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 24.49 million shares worth $25.96 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 5.23% or 13.85 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.46 million shares worth $12.03 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $10.6 million, which represents about 3.78% of the total shares outstanding.