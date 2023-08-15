Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -76.99%

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. UNIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.39, offering almost -83.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.96% since then. We note from Uniti Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Uniti Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UNIT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Instantly UNIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.01 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is 18.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNIT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Uniti Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.15 percent over the past six months and at a -19.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. to make $297.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $283.21 million and $283.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.40%. Uniti Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.40% per year for the next five years.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 10.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders