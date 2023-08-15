TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 9.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.52M. TRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.60, offering almost -42.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.19% since then. We note from TRX Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.34K.

TRX Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRX Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $TJX Companies, Inc. (The) for the current quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Instantly TRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4299 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.97% year-to-date, but still up 7.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) is -10.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

TRX Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 250.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of TRX Gold Corporation shares, and 1.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.45%. TRX Gold Corporation stock is held by 37 institutions, with Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.36% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.6 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares.