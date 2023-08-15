Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) Stock Forecast: $2.42 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 26.62 million shares of the Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.21 or 35.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.02M. TLSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.39, offering almost -71.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.27% since then. We note from Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.84K.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TLSA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Instantly TLSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.04% year-to-date, but still up 25.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) is 21.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLSA is forecast to be at a low of $2.42 and a high of $2.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -198.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.84 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.10%.

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.47% of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd shares, and 1.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.89%. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd stock is held by 20 institutions, with HSBC Holdings Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.21 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.26% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.