TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.35M. TFFP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -1255.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.89% since then. We note from TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.15K.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TFFP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

Instantly TFFP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4560 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.50% year-to-date, but still up 17.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is 30.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TFFP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3011.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -788.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.00%.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.01% of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 18.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.42%. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 1.74 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Carlson Capital. L.P., with 3.54% or 1.28 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.