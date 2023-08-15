Super League Gaming Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SLGG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.06 or 18.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.18M. SLGG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.07, offering almost -189.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from Super League Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.10K.

Super League Gaming Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLGG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Instantly SLGG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3600 on Monday, 08/14/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.08% year-to-date, but still up 9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 8.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGG is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Super League Gaming Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.18 percent over the past six months and at a 48.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Super League Gaming Inc. to make $12.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.51 million and $7.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 20.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.75% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares, and 22.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.97%. Super League Gaming Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 1.23 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.69% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.