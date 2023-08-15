SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 4.04 million shares of the SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded, and its beta was 3.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.41M. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -117.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from SNDL Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

SNDL Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SNDL Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.05% year-to-date, but still up 10.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 17.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $4.36 and a high of $4.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -164.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,185.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 971.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of SNDL Inc. shares, and 7.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.49%. SNDL Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.38% or 3.25 million shares worth $4.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.49 million shares worth $26.1 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.