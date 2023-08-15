Shares Of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Could Show A Loss Of -426.32%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.12 or -13.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.48M. ACRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.17, offering almost -843.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.63% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.35K.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the current quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9879 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.31% year-to-date, but still down -20.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -37.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.73 percent over the past six months and at a -139.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 10.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.20%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Rock Springs Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 1.19% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.