Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.48 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.26, and it changed around $3.0 or 3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.58B. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.44, offering almost -19.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.49% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.47 million.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.47 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.11% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 11.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.84 percent over the past six months and at a -27.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $828.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Roku Inc. to make $955.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $694.01 million and $867.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.40%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -311.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Roku Inc. shares, and 81.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.13%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 740 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 11.96 million shares worth $764.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.01% or 11.18 million shares worth $735.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $619.33 million, making up 7.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $150.25 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.