Risk-Taking Investors May Find Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.94, and it changed around $2.88 or 28.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.70M. EVLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.00, offering almost -363.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.21% since then. We note from Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 856.57K.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $EVgo Inc. for the current quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.81% year-to-date, but still up 21.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 258.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.55 percent over the past six months and at a 38.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.20%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 76.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.81%. Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.42% of the shares, which is about 2.52 million shares worth $9.11 million.

Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System, with 1.08% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.