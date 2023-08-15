QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.03 million shares of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.95, and it changed around -$2.07 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.03B. QCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.91, offering almost -36.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.36% since then. We note from QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended QCOM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.9 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.39 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.83% year-to-date, but still down -4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is -9.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QCOM is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $167.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.44 percent over the past six months and at a -33.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated to make $9.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.40%. QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 45.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.57% per year for the next five years.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders