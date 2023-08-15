Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.45M. PFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.78, offering almost -1.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.7% since then. We note from Profire Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.38K.

Profire Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PFIE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Profire Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

Instantly PFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0199 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.04% year-to-date, but still up 23.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is 30.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFIE is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Profire Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.43 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Profire Energy Inc. to make $15.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.83 million and $13.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%. Profire Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 472.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

PFIE Dividends

Profire Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.58% of Profire Energy Inc. shares, and 51.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.87%. Profire Energy Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $3.26 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 4.71% or 2.24 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $1.55 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.