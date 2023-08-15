Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 9.72 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.75, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.83, offering almost -130.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.58% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.93 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.56 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.39% year-to-date, but still down -8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -10.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.96 percent over the past six months and at a 26.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $639.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $655.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $678.7 million and $616.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders