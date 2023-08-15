Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stock Forecast 2023: $25.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 47.08 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.72, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.29B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -28.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.85% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.36 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Playtika Holding Corp. for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.49 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 144.86% year-to-date, but still down -12.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 119.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.65, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.32 percent over the past six months and at a 266.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.61%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 35.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.70%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,079 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 164.45 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 51.07 million shares worth $327.89 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 38.85 million shares worth around $249.44 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.