Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.94, and it changed around -$0.56 or -7.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.89, offering almost -42.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.46% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Oscar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended OSCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.57 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 182.11% year-to-date, but still down -5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is -11.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSCR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.20 percent over the past six months and at a 42.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc. to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $978.43 million and $995.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.30%.

Oscar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 75.90% per year for the next five years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 82.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.18%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.87% of the shares, which is about 24.04 million shares worth $193.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.64% or 12.4 million shares worth $99.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.57 million shares worth $35.84 million, making up 8.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $9.68 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.