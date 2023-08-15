Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock Forecast: $11.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 20.61 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.94, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.33B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -4.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.3% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.18 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.09% year-to-date, but still up 1.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 2.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.51 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.16 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.90%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 68.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.22%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 413 institutions, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.54% of the shares, which is about 415.54 million shares worth $1.98 billion.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with 11.52% or 414.61 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 49.83 million shares worth $231.71 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 46.98 million shares worth around $223.64 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.