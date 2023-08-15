NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around $0.56 or 10.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.76M. NEXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.95, offering almost -46.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.63% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.29 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.18% year-to-date, but still up 14.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is -0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

NextDecade Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.95 percent over the past six months and at a 46.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -91.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.92% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 97.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 138.93%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 155 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 27.15% of the shares, which is about 57.32 million shares worth $348.5 million.

Valinor Management, LP, with 7.04% or 14.86 million shares worth $90.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $16.32 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $14.27 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.