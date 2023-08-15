New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $660.49M. NGD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -43.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.78% since then. We note from New Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Instantly NGD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is -14.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

New Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.98 percent over the past six months and at a 225.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect New Gold Inc. to make $196.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.11 million and $162.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.78%. New Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 325.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

New Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of New Gold Inc. shares, and 48.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.33%. New Gold Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 65.1 million shares worth $70.3 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 2.34% or 16.04 million shares worth $17.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 39.97 million shares worth $43.96 million, making up 5.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 25.71 million shares worth around $28.28 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.