Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 18.79 million shares of the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $324.04, and it changed around $3.03 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2421.94B. MSFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $366.78, offering almost -13.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $213.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.13% since then. We note from Microsoft Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.34 million.

Microsoft Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MSFT as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 328.75 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is -6.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $392.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $232.00 and a high of $440.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Microsoft Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.16 percent over the past six months and at a 11.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Microsoft Corporation to make $58.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 0.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.40% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders