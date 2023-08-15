Let’s Get Started On The LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.66, and it changed around $0.91 or 24.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.60M. LL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -136.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.99% since then. We note from LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.30K.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

Instantly LL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.99% year-to-date, but still up 36.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is 22.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -133.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 57.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -392.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to make $232.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $282.2 million and $226.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.77% of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. shares, and 62.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.62%. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 1.74 million shares worth $6.63 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 5.44% or 1.67 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $12.97 million, making up 7.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $6.01 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.