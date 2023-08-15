Let’s Discuss The Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.73 million shares of the Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$1.56 or -66.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.84M. GLTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.70, offering almost -374.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -33.33% since then. We note from Galecto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.17K.

Galecto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLTO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Galecto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Instantly GLTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -66.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.93 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 73.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.17% year-to-date, but still down -69.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) is -66.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLTO is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2079.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -348.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Galecto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.53 percent over the past six months and at a 14.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.50% in the next quarter.

Galecto Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.60% per year for the next five years.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.45% of Galecto Inc. shares, and 39.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.96%. Galecto Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.14% of the shares, which is about 3.83 million shares worth $2.9 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 9.21% or 2.5 million shares worth $1.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $75760.0, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.