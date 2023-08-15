Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 89.22 million shares of the Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.94, and it changed around -$0.78 or -3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.28B. KVUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.80, offering almost -21.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from Kenvue Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 million.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.89 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.72% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is -8.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kenvue Inc. to make $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Kenvue Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.48% per year for the next five years.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.62% of Kenvue Inc. shares, and 4.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.44%. Kenvue Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 18.64 million shares worth $492.51 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.69% or 13.27 million shares worth $350.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.