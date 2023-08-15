It’s Easy To Bet On Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around $0.42 or 10.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $480.90M. HUMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -25.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.05% since then. We note from Humacyte Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.91K.

Humacyte Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HUMA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Humacyte Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.38 on Monday, 08/14/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.36% year-to-date, but still up 43.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 44.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUMA is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Humacyte Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.17 percent over the past six months and at a -19.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -91.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Humacyte Inc. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 125.80%.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.70% of Humacyte Inc. shares, and 12.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.97%. Humacyte Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $12.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.87% or 2.97 million shares worth $9.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $3.12 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $3.34 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.