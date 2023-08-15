Is Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 4.27 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.21, and it changed around $0.89 or 26.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.81M. SYTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.00, offering almost -1895.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.65K.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYTA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$5 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.09 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -14.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -590.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $0.46 and a high of $0.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 82.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 89.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Siyata Mobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.17 percent over the past six months and at a 73.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $970k and $2.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.60%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Anson Funds Management LP, with 0.01% or 18000.0 shares worth $77760.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $83592.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.