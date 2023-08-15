Is PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 16.06 million shares of the PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.20, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.14B. PCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.19, offering almost -5.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.57 million.

PG&E Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PCG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. PG&E Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.66 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.78% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is -3.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.68 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PG&E Corporation to make $6.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.39 billion and $5.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.40% per year for the next five years.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 74.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.36%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 813 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 235.74 million shares worth $3.81 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 171.99 million shares worth $2.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 66.94 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 64.56 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 3.23% of the total shares outstanding.