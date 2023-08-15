If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)

In the last trading session, 6.57 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.20, and it changed around $0.63 or 4.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.92, offering almost -84.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.09% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.78 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.05% year-to-date, but still up 2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -22.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.76 percent over the past six months and at a 3.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 37.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. to make $236.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $131.32 million and $195.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 127.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.84%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 371 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 17.21 million shares worth $315.19 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 10.23% or 11.9 million shares worth $217.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $51.93 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $53.58 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.