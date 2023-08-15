If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $710.19M. CCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -42.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.67% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.86% year-to-date, but still down -7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -11.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.74 day(s).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.20 percent over the past six months and at a -30.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $608.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to make $723.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $600.17 million and $709.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.00%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.17%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 233 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 21.72% of the shares, which is about 104.87 million shares worth $125.85 million.

Ares Management LLC, with 11.56% or 55.83 million shares worth $66.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 50.86 million shares worth $53.41 million, making up 10.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.06 million shares worth around $11.61 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.