How To Invest In Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.11 or -18.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58M. FRGT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.30, offering almost -4451.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.2% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.83K.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.56% year-to-date, but still down -15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -42.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65129.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 08 and June 13.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.94%.