Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 3.26 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.56 or 25.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.50M. GROV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.70, offering almost -1198.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.91% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 72300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.21K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.86% year-to-date, but still up 30.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 41.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $67.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.40%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.34% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 38.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.09%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with NVP Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.13% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $5.21 million.

Sculptor Capital LP, with 4.51% or 1.19 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.