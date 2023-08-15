Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around -$0.2 or -5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $468.87M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -11.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.3% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $The Cigna Group for the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 25.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.65, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.60%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.99% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 74.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.04%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 10.73 million shares worth $20.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.82% or 10.17 million shares worth $22.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.77 million shares worth $32.65 million, making up 7.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $9.42 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.