Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were traded, and its beta was 3.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.14M. RYAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -209.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.69% since then. We note from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RYAM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Instantly RYAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.29 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.88% year-to-date, but still down -25.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is -29.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.53 day(s).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.25 percent over the past six months and at a 13.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -27.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $429.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. to make $446.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $420.42 million and $500 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.50% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, and 82.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.92%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Condire Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 6.22 million shares worth $39.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.47% or 4.88 million shares worth $20.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.84 million shares worth $39.67 million, making up 7.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $19.41 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.