Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH)

In today’s recent session, 47.08 million shares of the Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.00, and it changed around $2.88 or 92.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.09M. DCTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -33.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.0% since then. We note from Delcath Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.10K.

Delcath Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DCTH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delcath Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

Instantly DCTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 92.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.50 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.64% year-to-date, but still up 47.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) is 23.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCTH is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Delcath Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.93 percent over the past six months and at a 39.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Delcath Systems Inc. to make $2.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $800k and $810k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 261.70%.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Delcath Systems Inc. shares, and 37.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.56%. Delcath Systems Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 64.83% of the shares, which is about 47180.0 shares worth $0.28 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 60.20% or 43811.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 39075.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 53.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 15135.0 shares worth around $75069.0, which represents about 20.80% of the total shares outstanding.