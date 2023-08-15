Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM)

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.13 or 37.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.08M. CTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.39, offering almost -1022.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Castellum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.02K.

Castellum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Castellum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Instantly CTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 37.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.90% year-to-date, but still up 24.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) is 11.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTM is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $1.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -191.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Castellum Inc. to make $12.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.40% of Castellum Inc. shares, and 2.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.76%. Castellum Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Magnus Financial Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.48% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 34318.0 shares worth around $42897.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.