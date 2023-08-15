Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Rush Street Interactive Inc. Stocks (NYSE: RSI)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.30M. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.52, offering almost -45.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.03% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.95K.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RSI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.51% year-to-date, but still up 5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is 24.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSI is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Rush Street Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.16 percent over the past six months and at a 67.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Rush Street Interactive Inc. to make $181.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $157.13 million and $165.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.50% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, and 68.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.18%. Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $18.66 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.30% or 5.74 million shares worth $17.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $5.65 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $5.04 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.