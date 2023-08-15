Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.48M. TGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.80, offering almost -3060.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.0% since then. We note from Treasure Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.89K.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6390 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.78% year-to-date, but still down -16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) is -41.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) estimates and forecasts

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.30% of Treasure Global Inc. shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.54%. Treasure Global Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 27240.0 shares worth $28057.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.06% or 10664.0 shares worth $17702.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 23022.0 shares worth $35914.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 7349.0 shares worth around $11464.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.