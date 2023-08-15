Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO)

In the last trading session, 3.2 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.05M. EZGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -15.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.58% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.86K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.77 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 259.98% year-to-date, but still up 20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 17.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 07.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.27% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 85800.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $3650.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.