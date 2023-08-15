Future Outlook And Recruiter.com Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 7.86 million shares of the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12M. RCRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -686.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCRT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.12% year-to-date, but still up 10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 4.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCRT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -769.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -769.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Recruiter.com Group Inc. to make $4.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.97 million and $4.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.80%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.05% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, and 8.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.43%. Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 66208.0 shares worth $16134.0.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with 0.22% or 38033.0 shares worth $9268.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $54100.0, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58412.0 shares worth around $20444.0, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.