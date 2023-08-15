Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Share Price Might Move Down By -61.54%

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.05 or -9.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.47M. FBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -163.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.04% since then. We note from Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.28K.

Instantly FBIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5580 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.43% year-to-date, but still down -8.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is -5.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Fortress Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.49 percent over the past six months and at a -1.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.90%. Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.50% per year for the next five years.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.19% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, and 23.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.70%. Fortress Biotech Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 6.92 million shares worth $5.67 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.90% or 5.24 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $1.58 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.