Energy Transfer LP: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ET Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.18 million shares of the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.62, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.63B. ET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.67, offering almost -8.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.6% since then. We note from Energy Transfer LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.37 million.

Energy Transfer LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ET as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Instantly ET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.10 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.30% year-to-date, but still down -2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -2.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.56 percent over the past six months and at a -10.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to make $21.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.04 billion and $20.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.60%. Energy Transfer LP earnings are expected to increase by -25.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 9.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.24% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 35.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.11%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 1,020 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 153.98 million shares worth $1.92 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.29% or 72.06 million shares worth $898.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 59.29 million shares worth $743.53 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 34.21 million shares worth around $429.01 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.