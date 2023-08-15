Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.09 or 12.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.52M. SOLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.87, offering almost -146.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.46K.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7999 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -1.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.52 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.30%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.41% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 2.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.53%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $0.41 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.45% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $0.74 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.