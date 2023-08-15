Could Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.93, and it changed around -$21.91 or -66.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.47M. AAMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.50, offering almost -846.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.69, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -16.1% since then. We note from Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.17K.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) trade information

Instantly AAMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -66.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.99 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 73.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.03% year-to-date, but still down -72.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) is -79.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.30%.

AAMC Dividends

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.66% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares, and 5.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.90%. Altisource Asset Management Corporation stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 23109.0 shares worth $0.25 million.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.65% or 11365.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6410.0 shares worth $68843.0, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2397.0 shares worth around $25743.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.