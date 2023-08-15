Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 20.42 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.83, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.79B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.55, offering almost -16.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.7% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.05 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of $Crown Castle Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.13 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.81% year-to-date, but still down -6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -2.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 105.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.81 percent over the past six months and at a 97.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 51.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.51%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 113.35 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 30.45 million shares worth $245.44 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 23.29 million shares worth around $187.69 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.