Can Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.17 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.25M. SFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.85, offering almost -118.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.06% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.65 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.23% year-to-date, but still down -14.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 1.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.64 percent over the past six months and at a 10.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $371.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc. to make $403.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.03%. Stitch Fix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -799.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.60% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.76% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares, and 91.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.74%. Stitch Fix Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.56% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $61.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.65% or 9.41 million shares worth $36.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $15.8 million, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $6.81 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.