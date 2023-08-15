BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.08M. BTAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.12, offering almost -706.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.69% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BTAI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.56 for the current quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.32% year-to-date, but still down -42.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -60.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTAI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1318.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.05 percent over the past six months and at a -16.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,012.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137k and $238k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 768.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 824.40%.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.03% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 60.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.92%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 4.37 million shares worth $29.13 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 7.14% or 2.08 million shares worth $38.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $42.41 million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $13.86 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.