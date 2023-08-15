Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.66, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.43, offering almost -28.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.87% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 123.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -13.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.97 day(s).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.00 percent over the past six months and at a 22.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.03% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 38.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.94%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 8.33 million shares worth $80.66 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.91% or 4.17 million shares worth $45.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.96 million shares worth $26.92 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $10.0 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.