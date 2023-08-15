Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.69, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.86M. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -215.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.57% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.91 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -7.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.7 day(s).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.84 percent over the past six months and at a 13.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 760.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $11.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $650k and $2.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,043.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 300.20%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 116.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.61%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 9.21 million shares worth $87.8 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 14.09% or 8.68 million shares worth $95.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $41.64 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $22.78 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.