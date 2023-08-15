AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 125.02 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.29 or 16.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. APE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -407.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.6% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.05 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.81% year-to-date, but still up 16.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 8.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APE is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.40%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Jet Capital Investors L P being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 1.9 million shares worth $2.79 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.10% or 1.0 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 11.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 6.75% of the total shares outstanding.