Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 46.92 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.57, and it changed around $2.16 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1451.94B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.57, offering almost -4.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.07% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.08 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 55 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 46 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 140.84 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.35% year-to-date, but still down -1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 4.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $129.90 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.01 percent over the past six months and at a 204.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 107.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 35 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $166.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.1 billion and $149.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders