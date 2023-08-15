Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $457.09M. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.31, offering almost -147.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.94% since then. We note from Agenus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

Agenus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agenus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3799 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -23.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGEN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -519.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -347.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Agenus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.49 percent over the past six months and at a 1.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Agenus Inc. to make $25.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.77 million and $28.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.45% of Agenus Inc. shares, and 60.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.86%. Agenus Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $45.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 14.85 million shares worth $30.6 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.89 million shares worth around $21.33 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.