Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.05, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. SLRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.02, offering almost -3.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.73% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 672.85K.

Acelyrin Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLRN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acelyrin Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.92 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 17.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLRN is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.85% of Acelyrin Inc. shares, and 27.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.40%. Acelyrin Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $195.1 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.